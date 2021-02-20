Augustin finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt) five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 98-85 victory over the Thunder.

Augustin shifted into the starting lineup and came away with a serviceable fantasy line. While this was nice for those who may have streamed him in, the long-term aspect is basically non-existent. Augustin can be a sneaky source of assists and threes and so if we get word that he is going to be given another start, perhaps he emerges as a potential streaming candidate once again.