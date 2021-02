Coach Mike Budenholzer said that Augustin (personal) is "very unlikely" for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Budenholzer's phrasing makes it seem like Augustin being ruled out for Thursday's game is merely a matter of time. The veteran will evidently be absent due to "a good thing," namely personal family reasons. He's been averaging 19.1 minutes per game this season.