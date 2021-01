Augustin had 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six assists and one rebound during a 125-115 win over Detroit on Monday.

Considering he was scoreless across 19 minutes on Jan. 1, Augustin's second game of 2021 proved to be an immense improvement. He last recorded a 10-point, five-assist game in the bubble and has seen his fantasy value limited since then. Augustin is only averaging 6.5 points and 2.2 assists through six games for Milwaukee.