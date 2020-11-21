Augustin and the Bucks have come to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Augustin should help provide depth in the backcourt right way for the Bucks. He figures to essentially fill the role George Hill played with Milwaukee last season. The 33-year-old has been a journeyman throughout his career. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.4 triples across 24.0 minutes during his last four seasons with the Magic. He also shot 38.8 percent from beyond the arc during that time.
