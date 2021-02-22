Augustin contributed four points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five assists, two steals and one rebound in the Bucks' 128-115 victory over the Kings on Sunday.

Augustin got his second-straight start with Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) out of the lineup for the eighth-straight game. Bryn Forbes had been starting for Holiday, but after a five-game losing streak, the Bucks' turned to Augustin on Friday, and then again Sunday. The veteran guard really struggled to get shots to fall, failing to make a three after making three triples in back-to-back games prior. Augustin provides the Bucks with another playmaker when on the floor and should collect a decent amount of assists when given the opportunity. Look for Augustin to also shoot the ball better next time out as he is shooting 35.5 percent from distance this season.