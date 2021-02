Augustin recorded 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes Monday in a 134-106 win versus Portland.

Augustin entered that matchup having played 47 games without recording a 10-5-5 stat line. He not only recorded said feat Monday but also logged his season highs in points, rebounds and assists. It was an excellent performance from a backup who won't supply consistent value averaging 16.9 minutes per game.