Augustin contributed seven points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 loss to Denver.

Augustin continues to start for the Bucks, but that has certainly not made him a fantasy darling by any means. Jrue Holiday likely is going to replace him in the starting lineup at some point, and, when that happens, his fantasy value will likely evaporate.