Augustin recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists and one rebound during Monday's win over Washington.

Augustin wasn't a factor in this one, as the veteran logged just 13 minutes off the bench and finished as a minus-two in point differential. Since returning to a bench role, Augustin is averaging 6.3 points and 2.3 assists over the past three games.