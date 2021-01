Augustin tallied two points (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 19 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss to the Nets.

Augustin couldn't get anything to fall as he went scoreless for the third time through 13 games played this season. The 33-year-old guard hasn't thrived with his new team in Milwaukee, as he is shooting just 32.8 percent from the floor across 18.5 minutes per game in his backup role.