Augustin is starting Sunday's game against the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old will rejoin Milwaukee's starting five after a one-game absence due to a personal matter. Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) was sidelined for the past 10 games but will come off the bench Sunday. Augustin should have a lesser role than the 28.3 minutes he averaged in his past three starts, and Holiday should rejoin the lineup once he gets back up to speed.