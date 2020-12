Augustin (calf) practiced Thursday but it's not clear if he'll play Friday against the Warriors, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Augustin missed the opener against the Celtics due to a calf strain, and he might miss a second straight contest Friday. If he ends up seeing the court, that could mean less run for Sam Merrill (five minutes), Bryn Forbes (14 minutes) and/or Pat Connaughton (23 minutes).