Augustin is shooting just 32 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range over his last five games.

Augustin has not scored more than eight points in a single game since putting up 11 points on Jan. 4 against the Pistons, and part of that can be accredited to his shooting woes. He is averaging 4.0 assists per game during that same stretch, but Augustin needs to find a way to re-discover his shooting touch sooner than later. He is shooting just 35.7 percent from the field in 2020-21 and that'd rank as his second-worst mark for a single season throughout his career.