Wilson totaled 19 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 83-75 summer league victory over San Antonio.

Outside of scoring the basketball, Wilson has also shown some ability on the glass across his summer league campaign, currently averaging 8.5 boards per outing. He is pushing uphill to make the big team but has certainly given it everything over the last week and looks as though he is a decent chance of at least making the roster.