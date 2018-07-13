Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Another double-digit effort in overtime win
Wilson totaled 19 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 83-75 summer league victory over San Antonio.
Outside of scoring the basketball, Wilson has also shown some ability on the glass across his summer league campaign, currently averaging 8.5 boards per outing. He is pushing uphill to make the big team but has certainly given it everything over the last week and looks as though he is a decent chance of at least making the roster.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...