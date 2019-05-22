Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Appears in garbage time
Wilson (ankle) logged four minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Bucks' 120-102 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He finished with zero points, one rebound and one block.
Listed as questionable heading into the day with the ankle injury that sidelined him from for Games 1 and 3, Wilson's entry into the contest late in the fourth quarter implies that he's reasonably healthy. The fact that Wilson's usage came in garbage time signals that he likely won't be a part of coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation in Game 5 on Thursday.
