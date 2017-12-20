Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Assigned to G-League
Wilson was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
Wilson has played in just two of the Bucks last nine games, logging a total of five minutes during that span. He's currently outside the regular rotation, so he'll head to the G-League where he'll see extended playing time and have the opportunity to work on his overall development. Even when he's recalled, Wilson will be off the fantasy radar.
