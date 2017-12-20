Wilson was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.

Wilson has played in just two of the Bucks last nine games, logging a total of five minutes during that span. He's currently outside the regular rotation, so he'll head to the G-League where he'll see extended playing time and have the opportunity to work on his overall development. Even when he's recalled, Wilson will be off the fantasy radar.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories