Wilson was assigned to the G-League's Wisconsin Herd.

Wilson has seen just spot run with the Bucks this season and hasn't seen the floor since Feb. 28 against the Pistons. He's held a more prominent role in the G-League, averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 boards and 2.4 assists across 32.1 minutes.

