Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Assigned to G League
Wilson (hamstring) was sent to Milwaukee's G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd on Sunday.
Wilson hasn't played in a game for the Bucks yet this season, so he'll be sent to the G League to get some work. He's been nursing a hamstring entry from earlier in the year, although it's uncertain if he's returned to health. If he is indeed healthy, expect Wilson to see a healthy amount of minutes with the Herd to stay sharp and improve his game.
