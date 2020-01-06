Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Available Monday
Wilson (finger) will play in Monday's game against the Spurs.
As anticipated, Wilson will be available to play Monday. He's struggled to find consistent minutes so far this year and is averaging just 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game on the season.
