Wilson had seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3PT), four assists, even rebounds and two steals in Sunday's summer league loss to the Mavs.

While Wilson wasn't able to get it going from the field, he had a productive all-around game, leading the team in assists and ranking second in rebounds behind Christian Wood's 10. Entering Monday, Wilson is averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21.0 minutes per game.