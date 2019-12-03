Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Career high points
Wilson had 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and five boards in 24 minutes of a 132-88 win against the Knicks on Monday.
Wilson posted a career high in points in the game while also posting his season high in minutes of his team's blow out victory. The third year pro has seen his playing time increase the last two games thanks to starting center Brook Lopez being held out and back-to-back blow outs, but he's been an effective option when on the court. Still, he's likely to see his minutes drop when the contests get tighter. The Bucks play the Pistons on Wednesday.
