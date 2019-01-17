Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Career night in win
Wilson scored a career-high 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 111-101 win over the Grizzlies.
The second-year forward led the Bucks second unit in scoring, posting double-digit points for only the second time this season. Wilson is starting to make an impact defensively, picking up five blocks in the last three games, but he doesn't yet have a consistent enough role in the frontcourt rotation to be a reliable fantasy asset.
