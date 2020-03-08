Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Dealing with ankle sprain
Wilson is doubtful for Sunday's game at Phoenix with a left ankle sprain.
Wilson has been bouncing between the Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd in the G League, though it's unclear when exactly he picked up the ankle sprain. The 24-year-old is unlikely to play a significant role off the bench Sunday even if available.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.