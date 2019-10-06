Play

Wilson was held out of Sunday's scrimmage due to a hamstring injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilson said he doesn't believe the issue is anything overly serious, but he'll exercise caution in the preseason, and he'll likely sit out Monday's matchup against the Bulls. The third-year forward missed time with a hamstring injury at the beginning of last season, which delayed his debut until Dec. 5.

More News
Our Latest Stories