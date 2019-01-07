Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Doubtful for Monday
Wilson (hip) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Wilson came out of Saturday's loss to the Raptors with a left hip pointer and looks like he'll need some more time to recover from the issue. Assuming Wilson is indeed unavailable Monday, Thon Maker and Ersan Ilyasova should see slightly larger roles as the Bucks' primary frontcourt reserves.
