Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Drawing start Sunday
Wilson will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Hawks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Wilson is starting due to Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and Khris Middleton (groin) being ruled out Sunday. This will be Wilson's first start of the season. He's averaging 17.1 minutes per game this year but is in line for an increase against Atlanta. He'll figure to return to his bench role when Middleton and Antetokounmpo return.
