Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Good to go vs. Suns
Wilson (ankle) will be available Sunday against Phoenix.
Wilson was initially deemed doubtful due to a sprained ankle, but he'll be available as an option off the bench should the Bucks need him. Wilson has not been a part of the regular rotation, but he could be forced into action with no Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.