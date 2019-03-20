Wilson played 31 minutes and finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist Tuesday in the Bucks' 115-101 win over the Lakers.

Milwaukee was missing four rotation players in Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Ersan Ilyasova (illness) and Sterling Brown (wrist) for the front end of the back-to-back set, which helped Wilson assume the largest minutes load of his career. It's expected that Antetokounmpo will be back for Wednesday's game in Cleveland, but Wilson may not notice a dramatic downturn in playing time after Nikola Mirotic was diagnosed with a fractured left thumb in the aftermath of Tuesday's contest. Wilson may not necessarily step in for Mirotic in the starting five, but he'll be one of several players called upon to pick up the extra minutes that will be available due to Mirotic's absence.