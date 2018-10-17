Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Healthy for opener
Wilson (hamstring) is healthy ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Wilson had been limited in camp due to a hamstring injury, but some extra time off has helped him get healthy. He's a long shot to crack the Bucks' rotation this season.
