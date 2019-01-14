Wilson played 17 minutes Sunday in the Bucks' 133-114 win over the Hawks, contributing eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist.

After missing two games with a hip injury, Wilson suited up for both of the Bucks' contests over the weekend, absorbing 37 minutes off the bench and totaling 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Since entering the rotation in mid-December, Wilson has performed well enough to justify his spot and should remain a fixture alongside Ersan Ilyasova in the second-unit frontcourt.