The Bucks assigned Wilson to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Thursday.

Wilson has had trouble finding playing time at center behind Brook and Robin Lopez this season, so he'll head to the Herd and will likely see significant minutes Thursday in the affiliate's game against the College Park Skyhawks. The 2017 first-round pick made six appearances in the G League in 2018-19, but Thursday's outing will be his first with the Herd this season.