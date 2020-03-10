Wilson played 21 minutes off the bench in Monday's 109-95 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist.

Though he was cleared to play in the front end of a back-to-back set Sunday in Phoenix, Wilson, who had been dealing with a left ankle sprain, didn't play in that contest. That was likely the result of a coach's decision, but Wilson was able to see minutes Monday thanks in large part to the Bucks holding out seven rotation regulars for either rest- or injury-related reasons. Wilson's appearance off the bench signifies that he's healthy again, but he'll presumably find himself outside of the rotation again Thursday, when the Bucks should have most of their key players available again for a game against the Celtics.