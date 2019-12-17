Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Not part of rotation
Wilson (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't see the floor during Monday's 120-116 loss to the Mavericks.
Wilson saw just seven minutes during Saturday's victory over the Cavaliers, and he has gone scoreless in two of his last three appearances. While Wilson has had a few solid showings this season, he's tough to trust in most formats given his inconsistent role.
