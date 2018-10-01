Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Out indefinitely with hamstring injury
Wilson suffered a right hamstring injury and will miss an "undetermined amount of time," Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Wilson was held out of Monday's practice and the expectation is that he'll miss Wednesday's preseason opener, at the minimum. The second-year wing had almost no impact as a rookie, and even before this setback was not in line for much of an increased role in Year 2.
