Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Out of rotation
Wilson (coach's decision) didn't see any action Saturday in the Bucks' 140-128 win over the Timberwolves.
With the Bucks adding trade-deadline pickup Nikola Mirotic to the rotation for their first two games out of the All-Star break, coach Mike Budenholzer has elected to go with Ersan Ilyasova rather than Wilson as the fourth big man in the rotation. Ilyasova will still need to perform well to maintain his spot on the second unit, so there could be an opportunity for Wilson to resurface in the rotation before the end of the season.
