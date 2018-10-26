Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Out with hamstring strain
Wilson isn't available for Friday's game against Minnesota due to a right hamstring strain.
Wilson previously dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason, and it appears the same injury has popped up once again. It's unclear as to when he'll be able to take the court, but he remains a long shot to see much playing time even when healthy.
