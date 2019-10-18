Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Plays 10 minutes in Thursday's win
Wilson had four points (2-2 FG), one rebound, and one assist in 10 minutes during Thursday's 118-96 win over the Timberwolves.
Wilson's hamstring prevented him from appearing in the preseason prior to this one. Nevertheless, Wilson had a quiet night and likely faces an uphill battle for minutes on a team with no shortage of serviceable power forwards and centers.
