Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Plays 26 minutes in Saturday's loss
Wilson compiled just five points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 94-87 loss to Miami.
Wilson played 26 minutes in Saturday's thumping at the hands of the Heat, finishing with just five points. He has worked his way into the rotation but offers very little from a fantasy perspective and can be left on the waivers in most formats.
