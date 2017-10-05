Wilson contributed six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during a 104-86 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Wilson hoisted more shots than any other Bucks starter in the loss as he played a team-high 28 minutes. It wasn't the most efficient of performances, but the rookie has benefited from the absence of Thon Maker (ankle) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal) as he has played more than 20 minutes in each of the team's first two preseason games. Wilson's role will likely diminish quite a bit once the team's key players get back in the lineup.