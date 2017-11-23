Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Plays minimal role Wednesday
Wilson played just one minute in Wednesday's win over the Suns and failed to record any stats.
Despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Wilson remained a non-factor for the Bucks on Wednesday. He missed the only shot he took (a 3-pointer) and saw two-way player Joel Bolomboy tally 20 minutes over him. So long as Milwaukee isn't hit by a myriad of injuries, Wilson should remain off the fantasy radar.
