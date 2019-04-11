Wilson scored 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding 17 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 47 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss to the Thunder.

The Bucks rested their key players and emptied the bench in a meaningless game for the team, giving Wilson a chance to record the second double-double of his career. The 23-year-old carved out a consistent role in the frontcourt rotation down the stretch after Nikola Mirotic (thumb) got hurt, but Wilson's court time will likely be limited in the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...