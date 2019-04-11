Wilson scored 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding 17 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 47 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss to the Thunder.

The Bucks rested their key players and emptied the bench in a meaningless game for the team, giving Wilson a chance to record the second double-double of his career. The 23-year-old carved out a consistent role in the frontcourt rotation down the stretch after Nikola Mirotic (thumb) got hurt, but Wilson's court time will likely be limited in the playoffs.