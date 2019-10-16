Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Practices fully Wednesday
Wilson (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Wilson has yet to appear in a preseason contest this year, as he continues to deal with a nagging hamstring strain. However, coach Mike Budenholzer mentioned that it's possible Wilson could see the court in their last exhibition tuneup Thursday before the regular season officially starts next week.
