Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Probable for Monday
The Bucks list Wilson as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs with a sprained finger on his left hand.
The finger issue shouldn't prevent Wilson from suiting up, but he's unlikely to get off the bench unless the contest turns non-competitive. He hasn't been a regular member of coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation for much of the season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...