Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Questionable for Game 4
Wilson (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 4 against Toronto.
Wilson played briefly in Game 2 during the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, but he didn't sniff the court in a double-overtime loss Sunday night. He hasn't been involved in the rotation since the postseason began, so even if his ankle is feeling good enough to play, he likely won't see much playing time.
