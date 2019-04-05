Wilson produced 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 16 minutes in the Bucks' win over the 76ers on Thursday.

Wilson played just 16 minutes in Thursday's win after playing over 20.0 per game over his last two. His role was reduced after Giannins Antetokounmpo (ankle) and Khris Middleton (groin) were cleared to play and returned to action. That should be the case moving forward.