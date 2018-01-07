Wilson was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.

Wilson has played in only 12 games with the Bucks this season, so he's spent some time in the G-League working on his overall development. In five games with the team's affiliate, Wilson has averaged 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 29.9 minutes. Despite being recalled, Wilson likely won't see the court in a competitive contest, so he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.