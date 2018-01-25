Wilson was recalled from the G-League on Thursday.

It was another short stint in the G-League for Wilson, who's played in six games at that level and has posted averages of 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals across 30.0 minutes. However, he'll now return to the Bucks in time for Friday's matchup with the Nets. Wilson has been a DNP-CD in three of the team's last four games, so he's unlikely to see the court in a competitive contest and can be avoided for fantasy purposes.