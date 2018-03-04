Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Recalled from G-League
Wilson was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.
Wilson has been sent to the G-League in short bursts to get some extended playing time on multiple occasions this season. He recorded 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in his one game stint with the Wisconsin Herd. He's unlikely to see much run with the Bucks, as he's only seen garbage time minutes for much of the season.
More News
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...