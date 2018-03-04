Wilson was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.

Wilson has been sent to the G-League in short bursts to get some extended playing time on multiple occasions this season. He recorded 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in his one game stint with the Wisconsin Herd. He's unlikely to see much run with the Bucks, as he's only seen garbage time minutes for much of the season.

