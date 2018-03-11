The Bucks recalled Wilson from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Sunday.

The rookie first-round pick is coming off a strong showing Saturday in Wisconsin's 124-103 loss to the Westchester Knicks, during which he registered 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes. Wilson should be available off the bench for the Bucks' game Monday against the Grizzlies, but don't expect him to be included in interim head coach Joe Prunty's rotation.