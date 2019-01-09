Wilson (hip) will be sidelined for Wednesday's matchup against Houston, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, Wilson, who was listed as doubtful earlier, will be inactive Wednesday for a second consecutive game to nurse a lingering left hip bruise which he suffered against the Raptors on Saturday. Ever since logging a career-high 26 minutes on Dec. 17, Wilson has been a key rotation player for the Bucks for the last three weeks now. With Wilson out, it's expected that Thon Maker will continue to see more minutes off the bench behind starter Brook Lopez.