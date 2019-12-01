Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Scores 11 in Saturday's win
Wilson went for 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Hornets.
Wilson finished with season highs in scoring, assists, threes and minutes while splitting the center minutes with Robin Lopez. Brook Lopez (sore back) was held out of this one, which was likely the main reason why Wilson was relied upon so heavily. If Brook remains sidelined for Monday's matchup versus the Knicks, Wilson could potentially be in line for another night of 20-plus minutes.
